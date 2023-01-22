Search for missing teen at Johor beach to resume on Jan 23

KOTA TINGGI: The search and rescue operation to find the teenager who went missing after swimming at Pantai Batu Layar here has been postponed.

Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Hussin Zamora said that the operation will resume tomorrow (Jan 23) at 8am.

“The body of the first victim, another teenager, had been found by the public and had been pronounced dead by a medical team.

“However, the operation to look for the second missing person was halted at 7.30pm today (Jan 22) due to the dark weather and strong ocean currents,” he said in a statement.

Supt Hussin said police received a phone call at 1.25pm from the public informing them that two male teenagers were feared to have drowned.

“Initial investigations revealed that the duo had come to the beach together with four other friends on motorcycles from Kluang.

“Their intention to go to the beach was made known to their parents,” he said, adding that the body of the first victim had been brought to the Kota Tinggi Hospital for postmortem.