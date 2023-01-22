Search for missing teen at Johor beach to resume on Jan 23

By REMAR NORDIN

KOTA TINGGI: The search and rescue operation to find the teenager who went missing after swimming at Pantai Batu Layar here has been postponed.

Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Hussin Zamora said that the operation will resume tomorrow (Jan 23) at 8am.

“The body of the first victim, another teenager, had been found by the public and had been pronounced dead by a medical team.

“However, the operation to look for the second missing person was halted at 7.30pm today (Jan 22) due to the dark weather and strong ocean currents,” he said in a statement.

Supt Hussin said police received a phone call at 1.25pm from the public informing them that two male teenagers were feared to have drowned.

“Initial investigations revealed that the duo had come to the beach together with four other friends on motorcycles from Kluang.

“Their intention to go to the beach was made known to their parents,” he said, adding that the body of the first victim had been brought to the Kota Tinggi Hospital for postmortem.

Article type: free
User access status:
Subscribe now to our Premium Plan for an ad-free and unlimited reading experience!

Johor , Kota Tinggi , Hussin Zamora , Pantai Batu Layar , Kluang , drown

   

Report it to us.

Next In Nation
Cops tracking down man behind Kepong road rage incident
Two children among six killed in Kluang head-on collision
Climber swept away by river currents while descending Gunung Tahan
Cops among those linked to illegal organisation arrested in Dungun
MCA open house celebrated in spirit of unity govt, says Dr Wee
DID issues 24-hour flash flood warning for six states
Ops Selamat: Over 1,500 accidents recorded, mostly involving cars
Lodge reports with EC, MACC over vote-buying claim, Ahmad Maslan tells Terengganu Umno
Drone monitoring: Kelantan JPJ issues 40 traffic summonses
Malaysia strongly condemns Danish leader’s provocative act in Sweden

Trending in News

Others Also Read

Load more

Copyright © 1995- Star Media Group Berhad [197101000523 (10894-D)]

Best viewed on Chrome browsers.