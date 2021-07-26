No plans to extend Emergency beyond Aug 1, says Takiyuddin

PETALING JAYA: The government will not be advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare a fresh proclamation of Emergency once the present nationwide state of emergency ends on Aug 1, says Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pic).

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) told Parliament during the first day of its five-day special sitting on Monday (July 26) that the Federal Government has also decided based on Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution to revoke all Emergency Ordinances made during the nationwide state of emergency, which started on Jan 12 this year.

"A total of six Emergency Ordinances were gazetted and have been revoked on July 21," he said.

He added that because of the revocation, therefore the issue of annulment is no longer relevant.

Under Article 150(3), the Parliament may pass a resolution to annul the Proclamation of Emergency and the Ordinance 2021.