No plans to extend Emergency beyond Aug 1, says Takiyuddin

By RAHIMY RAHIM, JO TIMBUONG, TARRENCE TAN and FATIMAH ZAINAL

PETALING JAYA: The government will not be advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare a fresh proclamation of Emergency once the present nationwide state of emergency ends on Aug 1, says Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pic).

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) told Parliament during the first day of its five-day special sitting on Monday (July 26) that the Federal Government has also decided based on Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution to revoke all Emergency Ordinances made during the nationwide state of emergency, which started on Jan 12 this year.

"A total of six Emergency Ordinances were gazetted and have been revoked on July 21," he said.

He added that because of the revocation, therefore the issue of annulment is no longer relevant.

Under Article 150(3), the Parliament may pass a resolution to annul the Proclamation of Emergency and the Ordinance 2021.

Article type: metered
User Type: anonymous web
User Status:
Campaign ID: 46
Cxense type: free
User access status: 3

Related stories:

It's shout, shout, as MPs let it all out but Speaker says I'm talking to you, clam up

Special five-day Parliament sitting gets underway, two MPs test positive for Covid-19, says Speaker

Dr M: Rising Covid-19 death toll shows urgent need for parliamentary debates on pandemic

Umno MPs still seated with Bersatu despite strained ties

‘OK for debates, questions’

Azhar set on continuing with Parliament reform agenda

Sitting is timely and crucial, says Prof

PM to make statement on National Recovery Plan in Dewan Rakyat today

Join our Telegram channel to get our Evening Alerts and breaking news highlights

Government , not , advising , Yang di-Pertuan Agong , declare , Emergency , Takiyuddin Hassan

   

Report it to us.

Next In Nation
Former principal charged with outraging modesty of three women
Syed Saddiq posts remainder of RM300,000 bail
Umno MP urges Health Minister to address contract doctor issue immediately
Police nab 20 for gambling and cockfighting near Kulai
Covid-19: 14,516 new cases bring total to 1,027,954
Bickering does not help govt's efforts to deal with pandemic, says PM
Masidi: Sabah health director's transfer part of high-level civil service staff movements
Cops investigating protest by contract doctors at HKL for alleged illegal gathering
Explain why revocation of Emergency ordinances was not announced, urges Umno's Shahril Hamdan
MACC appoints seven, including opposition MPs, to special committee on graft

Trending in News

Stories You'll Enjoy

Load more

Vouchers

View More Vouchers

Copyright © 1995- Star Media Group Berhad (10894D)

Best viewed on Chrome browsers.