Cops bust drug distribution ring in Kluang and Batu Pahat, cops nab six men

JOHOR BARU: Police have arrested a 32-year-old foreign man and confiscated drugs worth more than RM250,000 during a series of raids on entertainment centres in Kluang and Batu Pahat.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the suspect, who was nicknamed "Doctor" was believed to have been a supplier of drugs to the entertainment centres.

"The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) conducted three raids on entertainment centres from 1am to 3am on Saturday (Jan 21).

"Police were able to apprehend 'Doctor' as well as two other local men, aged 25 and 33, who we believed were the suspect's accomplices.

"Based on the interrogation, we were able to arrest three other local men, ages 17 and 33, as well as various types of drugs during the same raid," he said in a statement released here on Sunday (Jan 22).

The confiscated drugs were 3.4kg of ecstasy, 417g of ketamine, 1,368 pills of ecstasy weighing 423g, and 300 pills of erimin 5 weighing 83g, all worth RM261,797.

Police have also seized one vehicle worth RM115,000 and cash worth RM31,218.

"Besides these six suspects, we have also arrested 72 others for partying at an unlicensed entertainment centre and other various offences.

"All of the arrests consist of 55 local men and 15 local women, and three foreign men and five foreign women, all aged between 16 and 68," he said.

The urine test also revealed that 68 of them tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), methamphetamine, and ketamine.

All of the suspects are currently on remand for six days until Jan 26 to help with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B, Section 12(2), and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking, drug possession, and drug consumption.

The case is also investigated under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying and under Sections 6(2) and 11(2) of the Johor Entertainment Places Enactment for operating without a licence and for operating an entertainment centre beyond the allowed time.