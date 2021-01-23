#26YearsOnline

Health Ministry: 11 new clusters for 341 total, five end

By AUSTIN CAMOENS

PETALING JAYA: Eleven new clusters have been identified in Johor, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah, and Terengganu, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said five clusters had also been declared ended on Saturday (Jan 23).

"The five clusters are the Jalan Rusa, Tower, Cassia Diamond, Bukit Punai and Estate Maju Clusters.

"Currently the total number of active clusters nationwide is 341, with 84 of them recording more positive cases today," he said in a statement on Saturday.

He said of the 11 new clusters, eight were connected to workplaces while the four others were community, religious and detention centre clusters.

"In Johor, the Jalan Canggih, Persiaran Tanjung and Jalan Timah Dua clusters were identified while in Sabah, the Kilang Setapak and Kampung Bombalai Clusters were identified.

"In Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, the Lebuh Puteri and Jalan Wangsa construction site clusters were identified while in Terengganu the Guntong Luar and Bukit Biah clusters were identified," he said, adding that in Melaka the Bali Residence and Sungai Udang clusters were identified.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry viewed the increase in cases and clusters related to workplaces seriously.

"This might be connected to the increase in targeted screenings to identify more cases as fast as possible.

"We urge all employers and workers to play their part and help the Health Ministry as well as the country to curb the spread of Covid-19 by always complying with the standard operating procedures in place," he said.

