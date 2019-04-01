Bezos probe finds Saudis obtained his data, Daily Beast says

Saudi Arabia had access to Jeff Bezos’s phone and acquired his personal data and photos, Gavin de Becker, a security consultant for Amazon.com Inc’s founder and chief executive officer, wrote in the Daily Beast.

The investigation “concluded with high confidence that the Saudis had access to Bezos’s phone, and gained his private information”, de Becker said in the column. It’s unclear to what degree American Media Inc was aware of the details, he wrote. Bezos, owner of the Washington Post, has accused the publisher of the National Enquirer of trying to blackmail him.