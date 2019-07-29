Muhyiddin: No such thing as 'back door' citizenship applications

KUCHING: There is no "back door" in approving citizenship applications as alleged by some, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Home Minister said every application, along with its supporting documents, are considered in detail by ministry officials before being recommended to him for a decision.

"In deciding whether or not to approve an application, I am assisted by officers who professionally carrying out their duties.

"I do not make decisions arbitrarily without recommendations from officers who have studied and assessed each application, " Muhyiddin said when presenting citizenship certificates to 31 recipients here on Monday (July 29).

He advised those who had made such allegations not to make baseless accusations or to stir up racial sentiments.

Last Thursday (July 25), PAS demanded investigations into the possibility of "back door" applications for citizenship for migrants in Sarawak, with the support of DAP leaders.

Its information chief, Kamaruzaman Mohamad, asked why the recently set up Backbenchers Citizenship Committee was comprised only of 10 DAP MPs, following Lanang MP Alice Lau's announcement on July 18.

A day earlier, Lau reportedly announced there would be a closed-door meeting with Muhyiddin.

"If there is no hidden agenda, why is only DAP involved؟ This has raised suspicion because such matters should be openly discussed, and such, a committee should comprise all races, " Kamaruzaman had said.

Muhyiddin also said the Pakatan Harapan government would be fair in considering citizenship applications.

"Whoever is eligible to obtain citizenship under the Federal Constitution and relevant laws will be given fair consideration, regardless of race or religion, " he said.