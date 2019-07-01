Hisham hopes Zahid's return to helm Umno will not cause internal split

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pic) hopes that Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's return to helm Umno will not cause a split in the party.

He said Ahmad Zahid had decided to return and it was important for the party to focus on unity.

The Sembrong Umno division chief added that Dr Ahmad Zahid had the right to return based on the party constitution.

"Don't let current developments lead us to bicker amongst ourselves.

"We are in a good position now compared to last year… I'm not holding a high party post and am merely a division chief and a member who loves the party," he said to reporters when met at Parliament lobby on Monday (July 1).

Hishammuddin also refused to comment if party stalwarts would back Dr Ahmad Zahid's return as Umno president.

"You have to ask the other party leaders. It's not for me to say."

He also said it was up to Umno's top leadership if Ahmad Zahid would take over as the Opposition leader from Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

On Sunday (June 30), Ahmad Zahid said he was back as Umno president after having taken leave from the post since last December.

He temporarily handed over his duties as president to his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan in the interests of the leadership and party.

Ahmad Zahid is currently facing a total of 87 corruption charges.