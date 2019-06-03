Repair work on burst pipe in Setia Alam to be completed by Tuesday (June 4) noon

SHAH ALAM (Bernama): The repair work on a 1,800mm main pipe which burst in Setia Alam is ongoing and is expected to be completed by noon Tuesday (June 4).

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Customer Relations and Communications Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said water supply would be restored as soon as repair works are completed.

In a statement Monday (June 3), he said that the water supply would resume in stages depending on the distance and location.

Meanwhile, National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chief executive officer, Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul advised consumers to use water prudently during the repair work on the major pipeline.

"We also hope that it will be resolved within 24 hours and consumers will not have any water woes for a long time," he told reporters at the site where the pipeline burst.

SPAN chairman Charles Anthony Santiago said the cause would be identified after the repair work was completed.

The Klang MP said this was the second major burst pipe incident in Klang in a short period of time.

On May 5, three major pipes near the construction site of the West Coast Highway in Bukit Rajah in Klang burst, causing water supply disruption to thousands. - Bernama