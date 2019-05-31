Google Maps' restaurant info now includes most popular dishes

Google Maps will now help users “dish-cover” the best eats at restaurants on its maps using Artificial Intelligence to highlight the most popular items on the menu.

Google Maps product manager Ronnie Falcon says the feature is powered by a machine learning algorithm that matches dish names, provided by Google Maps users, with relevant photos and reviews.

"When you’re trying out a new restaurant, Google Maps already shows you how to get there, photos, reviews and ratings. But as you scan the menu, you’re probably wondering, 'what’s good?',” he says, on The Keyword blog.

To use this feature, Google for a restaurant in the Maps app, then go to the restaurant's overview tab.

For more choices, click the menu tab or tap on the popular dish to bring up more reviews and photos. The app will also translate reviews.

"At the end of the day, this feature is made possible because of contributions from people around the world who want to help others using Google Maps. So if you want to pay it forward to the next diner, simply take a photo of your meal (before you’ve scarfed it down!) and add a dish name so others can know what’s good on the menu," says Falcon.

The popular dishes function is live on Google Maps for Android devices worldwide, while the version for iOS users will be rolled out in the coming months.