KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia women’s hockey team are just one match away from qualifying for the final of the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Ireland.

K. Dharmaraj’s squad edged France 3-2 in the cross-over match on Thursday to qualify for the semi-final against world No. 11 South Korea.

The Koreans reached the semi-finals by winning all three Group B matches (beat Ukraine 5-0, Scotland 3-1 and France 1-0).

Malaysia, ranked 22nd, must beat Korea in order to reach the final and finish in the top-two to reach the qualifying playoff match in October for a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics next year.

In the match against France, Malaysia started off well by taking a 2-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the match through Nuraini Abdul Rashid (second) and Fatin Sukri (eighth).

A minute later France reduced the deficit with a goal from Delfina Gaspari.

Hanis Nadia Onn scored Malaysia’s third goal in the 15th minute before France managed to pull one back through Gussje van Bolhuis in the 26th minute.

Dharmaraj said that it will be a do-or-die mission Malaysia against Korea in the semis.

“We need to reach the final if we hope to keep our hopes alive to play in the next round of the Olympic qualifier. I have faith in my players rising to the occasion to give their best in the semi-finals.”

“We have never drawn or beaten them before. So the challenge will be on us to get the better of the Koreans, who are ranked much higher than us,” said Dharmaraj.

“We have to play a close-marking game and cannot afford to make any slip-ups in defence as they have skilful players.

“I am pleased with my players’ performance and hope that they will make full use of the chances to get the goals,” said Dharmaraj.

FIH SERIES FINALS

RESULTS

CROSS-OVER MATCHES

MALAYSIA 3 FRANCE 2

SCOTLAND 0 CZECH REPUBLIC 0

(Czech Republic win 4-3 in a penalty shootout)

TODAY’S FIXTURES

(Malaysian Time)

SINGAPORE vs UKRAINE (6pm)

IRELAND vs CZECH REPUBLIC (8.15pm)

S. KOREA vs MALAYSIA (10.30pm)