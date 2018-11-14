Repent, oh ye killers of the Earth!

It’s up to us to significantly reduce the use of ‘murderous’ single-use plastics.

WE are the murderers, my friend. Without firing a shot or wielding a blade, we have killed innocent creatures simply by being lazy and addicted to convenience.

Our weapons? The plastic bags we store under the kitchen sink and in cupboards in our homes and offices.

And we have hundreds if not thousands of them. Already many, many millions of these bags, as well as other plastic items, have escaped our clutches and made their way into landfills and waterways that disgorge them into the oceans.

In this way, plastics have ruined the soil, making it impossible to grow crops in many parts of the world, and have smothered the seas, killing birds and marine life that mistake them for food.

Plastic pollution is a topic I have dwelt on before because I am thoroughly alarmed and frightened by it. Scientists and environmentalists have been shouting about it for years but something finally happened this year.

“Single-use” is Collins Dictionary’s 2018 Word of the Year because of the “stunning rise in public concern over the environmental impact of throwaway plastics over the last 12 months”.

So now those weapons of mass destruction have become international public enemy #1 as more and more nations have been galvanised to ban single-use plastics.

#BeatPlasticPollution became the theme for this year’s World Environment Day hosted by India, whose government announced it would eliminate all single-use plastics in the country by 2022.

In doing so, India joined countries like Bangladesh, Rwanda, Taiwan, France, Costa Rica and Morocco. The EU also backed the banning of certain single-use plastics like straws, cutlery, cotton buds and balloon sticks on Oct 31.

Governments are moving against single-use plastic use because it makes up half of the world’s terrible plastic waste.

Our own government came up with its own pledge in September to fully ban single-use plastics by 2030.

For starters, it will become a requirement in the food outlet business licence beginning next year not to provide plastic straws. Full enforcement of the ban, however, will only take place from Jan 1, 2020.

That means businesses and consumers have a year to wean ourselves off plastic straws. Can we do it? We better, if we want to save ourselves and the planet from death by plastic.

It may seem like we have lived with plastics forever, but, according to UN Environment, plastic bags were a rare novelty in 1970s. Polyethylene, the most commonly used plastic derived from petroleum, was accidentally created in 1933 in England.

In 1965, a Swedish company patented the one-piece polyethylene shopping bag. But it was only in 1980s – after American chemists working for Mobil created the plastic shopping bag with handles and a rack system for supermarkets to dispense them with – that the plastic bag took over the world.

That means it has taken humankind just 40-odd years to mass-litter Earth so badly that even salt harvested from the sea is contaminated by microplastics!

Ever since I became conscious of the plastic pollution, I have tried to do my part. I have carried my own foldable shopping bag for the last 15 years, keep containers in the boot for takeaways and I sort out my household waste as best as I can.

Still, that’s really the bare minimum. And in Malaysia, we are also starting with the bare minimum with plastic straws although the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change has announced its Roadmap towards Zero Single-Use Plastics in three phases.

Understandably, there is much groundwork that needs to be done first, like drafting a legal framework; setting up a secretariat; drawing up a communication, education and public awareness campaign; and revising Sirim’s standards for compostable plastics.

The government also needs time to come up with its circular economy roadmap (CER) for plastics, including bottles, that will be implemented in phase two.

A CER is a concrete programme of action that covers the whole cycle from production, consumption to waste management, with the aim of creating “a system that allows for the long life, optimal reuse, refurbishment, remanufacturing and recycling of products and materials”.

Japan, despite being the land of over-packaging, is a leader in this and I hope our government will learn from its experience.

After all, the people there separate their waste into 45 categories and they plan to produce the gold, silver, and bronze medals for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2020 from recycled metals extracted from discarded mobile phones and appliances donated by the public. How amazing is that?

So, well and good the world is taking on single-use plastics like thin plastic bags and straws but I wish we would move faster on the use of plastic water bottles as well.

Consider this: One million plastic bottles are bought globally every minute. Most end up in landfills, lakes, oceans and beaches as only a very small percentage gets recycled.

If the government can make no straw use as a condition for licences, it can add no bottled water too. Better still, it can immediately tax plastic water bottles. Treat this product like cigarettes to discourage its use.

We can bring water from home in reusable containers and emulate the Koreans, whose restaurants always provide free water in glass containers drunk from metal cups. If airports can provide drinking fountains, then so can shopping malls and other public places like museums and parks.

Companies can also stop giving bottled water at events and functions. Offices can set up more water dispensers and serve water in jugs at their meetings and seminars.

We need to be a little more inconvenienced to rein in our plastic dependence. If you want to start weaning yourself off plastics, check out plasticfreejuly.org to learn about the “Choose to Refuse” Challenge, which is to go single-use plastic free for a month (or less). It started in 2011 in Western Australia and has since spread to millions of participants in 170 countries.

We can also take heart that others have done it, like the people of the English town of Modbury, who discarded the plastic shopping bag a decade ago and the entire nation of Rwanda that made it illegal to import, produce, use or sell plastic bags since 2006. It is now the cleanest country in Africa.

Can we do it? Seriously, do we have a choice?