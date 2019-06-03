Melania Trump wears elegant Dolce & Gabbana dress to meet Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Melania Trump wore an elegant white below-the-knee Dolce & Gabbana dress with navy blue collar and belt and a custom hat by Herve Pierre when she met Queen Elizabeth on Monday at Buckingham Palace.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania had lunch with the queen and were shown around a collection of items with significance for U.S. relations before a tour of Westminster Abbey.

The First Lady referenced her destination when she departed Washington in a Gucci dress that featured images of London landmarks Big Ben, Tower Bridge and a double-decker bus.

She disembarked Air Force One in Stansted, England, wearing and navy pencil skirt and jacket and an archive print pussy-bow blouse by British label Burberry.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)