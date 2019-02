HANOI (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make an official visit to Vietnam in "coming days", its foreign ministry said on Saturday, as the Southeast Asian country prepares for his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next week in the capital, Hanoi.

Kim is visiting at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, the ministry said in a statement, but gave no further details.