U.S.'s Pompeo, North Korean official discuss progress on denuclearization

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean official Kim Yong Chol on Friday discussed efforts to make progress on commitments made on denuclearization at the June summit in Singapore, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

After Pompeo and Kim met, U.S. and North Korean diplomats had a "productive" meeting at the working level, the statement said. It also said U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Sweden this weekend for an international conference on North Korea.