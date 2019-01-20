ADVERTISEMENT

Mum’s the mob in South Korea

Mothers gone wild: Due to South Korea’s low birth rates, motherhood has become a kind of privilege in the republic, leading to some mums considering themselves of having higher status and being more powerful than others. — AFP

Mothers gone wild: Due to South Korea’s low birth rates, motherhood has become a kind of privilege in the republic, leading to some mums considering themselves of having higher status and being more powerful than others. — AFP

IT all started when a four-year-old boy went home from day care and told his family he was upset.

He had been pushed over by a member of staff while on a field trip to a water park, he said. All he had wanted to do was get the woman’s attention.

Family Community , South Korea , mothers , social media

   

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright © 1995- Star Media Group Berhad (ROC 10894D)

Best viewed on Chrome browsers.