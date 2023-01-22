Cops among those linked to illegal organisation arrested in Dungun

KUALA TERENGGANU: Several individuals, including policemen, were arrested for allegedly being involved in an illegal organisation in Dungun.

According to a source, the arrest of the suspects was carried out under “Ops Selendang” by a team from Bukit Aman and Terengganu police on Friday (Jan 20).

All the suspects have been remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966.

It is understood that the illegal organisation has been active in the Dungun district since 2021.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

He said a press conference will be held after investigations are completed. - Bernama