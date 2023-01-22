Climber swept away by river currents while descending Gunung Tahan

KUANTAN: A man is feared drowned after he was swept away by strong currents in Sungai Tanum while descending with a group of climbers from Gunung Tahan in Kuala Lipis.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said they were informed of the misfortune that befell the climber identified as Haniff Harun, 47, of Kampung Paloh Haji Daud, Kuala Terengganu at 2.20pm today (Jan 22).

"The victim is understood to have been with nine other climbers accompanied by a mountain guide and porter using the access route in Merapoh.

"They started the climb on Friday (Jan 20) and were expected to descend on Tuesday, but were forced to turn back to Kuala Juram due to bad weather,” he said here.

Supt Azli said the group had to subsequently cross a river about 20m wide during their descent.

A search and rescue operation that was activated this afternoon involving police and firefighters, including a Mountain Cave Search and Rescue (Mocsar) team, only found the victim’s gear near the scene of his disappearance. - Bernama