Covid-19: Shelf life of Convidecia vaccine extended, says NPRA

PUTRAJAYA: The National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) has approved an application from Solution Biologics Sdn Bhd, regarding the extension of the shelf life of the Covid-19 vaccine, Convidecia Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) Solution for Injection.

NPRA senior director (Pharmaceutical Services), Norhaliza A Halim, said that the new approved shelf life was from 15 months to 18 months when stored at a temperature of 2°C to 8°C.

She said that the extension of the shelf life involved the MAL21066050AZ vaccine, manufactured at CanSino Biologics Inc, China, and MAL22126013ASZ manufactured at Solution Biologics Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

"The extension of the product's shelf life has been given based on the latest stability data submitted by the manufacturer.

"The approval of this shelf life extension is retrospective, meaning that this approval also applies to all stocks, including all stocks that have been received before this shelf life extension was approved," she said in a statement on Saturday (Jan 21).

Norhaliza said that the Health Ministry was always committed to ensuring that all pharmaceutical products, including the Covid-19 vaccines supplied in Malaysia, have been assessed in terms of quality, safety and effectiveness by the NPRA. - Bernama

Article type: free
User access status:
Subscribe now to our Premium Plan for an ad-free and unlimited reading experience!

NPRA , Covid-19 , Vaccine , Shelf Life , Convidecia , Extended ,

   

Report it to us.

Next In Nation
Sultan Sharafuddin, Tengku Permaisuri Selangor extend CNY greetings
State-level PKR, Umno having informal discussions on state polls, says Rafizi
Johor police chief: 430 deployed to monitor traffic during CNY
Family holiday in Labuan turns tragic after boy drowns in pool
Three arrested, RM8mil worth of contraband cigarettes, booze seized in Sandakan
Seremban Umno denies sending notice to ROS
Chicken, egg supply to return to normal from this month, says MAFS
Ampang cops nab husband and wife over car break-in, theft
Sabahans in celebratory mood after quiet CNY during pandemic
See HIV/AIDS complications first before issuing advisory, Selangor Mufti Dept told

Trending in News

Others Also Read

Load more

Copyright © 1995- Star Media Group Berhad [197101000523 (10894-D)]

Best viewed on Chrome browsers.