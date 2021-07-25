Selangor MB: State govt remains firm in fighting corruption, abuse of power

SHAH ALAM (Bernama): The Selangor government has reaffirmed its seriousnesss in fighting corruption and abuse of power after several public service officers in the state were remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with bribery cases.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pic) said the state government was also monitoring several departments closely and would not hesitate to take action against any individuals found to have broken the law.

“The Selangor government wants to emphasise and reiterate our stand that we do not compromise where corruption and abuse of power are concerned," he said in a statement on Sunday (July 25).

The state government respects the ongoing process (of investigation) and upholds the principle of transparency, he added.

A district officer and a quantity surveyor were remanded for five days at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court on Saturday (July 24) for allegedly receiving bribes from a contractor in Selangor.

This followed the recent arrest of three individuals including two former municipal council presidents in the state.

According to an MACC source, they were believed to have collaborated with a company that is part of a syndicate which has monopolised government projects worth tens of millions of ringgit in at least four districts in Selangor since 2012. – Bernama