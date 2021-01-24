#26YearsOnline

Thaipusam: Chariot only allowed to travel to Batu Caves without procession, says Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The National Security Council (NSC) only allows the chariot carrying the statue of Lord Murugan to travel to Batu Caves without a procession in conjunction with this year’s Thaipusam celebrations, says Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Federal Territories Minister said this was done as a mark of respect for Hindus celebrating Thaipusam.

"The NSC has discussed in detailed and agreed to allow the chariot to travel to Batu Caves at a stipulated time, which is either at midnight or early morning, with no procession and for the return journey to be carried out in a similar manner.

"Only 10 people (temple personnel) are allowed (to accompany the chariot), with no music or procession, and with no stops anywhere. It is to be carried out in a simple and efficient manner,” he said after handing over 15 Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) home ownership offer letters to Kwong Tong squatters here Sunday (Jan 24).

The function was streamed live on the official Facebook page of the Federal Territories Ministry.

Commenting further, Annuar said the Hindu community now had a clearer view and better understanding of the Thaipusam celebrations.

"The NSC takes a serious view of the matter and DBKL will carry out enforcement to ensure all conditions are complied with,” he said.

On Saturday (Jan 23), it was reported Annuar’s announcement that the NSC had approved the chariot procession in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebrations.

He was reported to have said that the procession, from the temple in Jalan Bandar to Batu Caves on Jan 27 and the return journey on Jan 29, would adhere to the conditions and standard operating procedures stipulated by DBKL.

However, many were concerned and worried that the procession might lead to more Covid-19 infections.

Article type: free
User access status:

Related stories:

Ramasamy criticises NSC's approval for Thaipusam chariot procession in Batu Caves

NSC nod for Thaipusam chariot procession

NSC allows passage of Batu Caves Thaipusam chariot, no stops allowed and limited to 10 people

Thaipusam , Annuar Musa , Batu Caves , chariot

   

Did you find this article insightful?

Yes
No

57% readers found this article insightful

Next In Nation
Tok Mat rubbishes report of Umno supreme council backing him as PM candidate in next GE
Eurocham: No mention of lockdown after Feb 4 in meeting with Miti
Senior citizen lodges police report over social media post claiming he violated Covid-19 quarantine
Lion and dragon dance troupes bracing for hard times
Covid-19: Nine new clusters reported, eight linked to workplaces
Covid-19: Two more deaths, 255 new cases in Sarawak as of Sunday (Jan 24)
Cops foil two ketum-smuggling attempts, seize leaves worth RM33,390
Bentong Prison, staff quarters to be under EMCO from Jan 25-Feb 8
Ismail Sabri: 550 arrested for violating SOP on Saturday (Jan 23), 130 not wearing face masks
Covid-19: 3,346 new cases, 11 fatalities bring death toll to 678

Trending in News

Stories You'll Enjoy

Load more

Copyright © 1995- Star Media Group Berhad (10894D)

Best viewed on Chrome browsers.