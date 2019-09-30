Khalid: PPR and PA rent arrears stand at RM58mil

KUALA LUMPUR: The amount of rent arrears of People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) flats here owned by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) stands at RM58mil, according to Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the arrears, identified by DBKL, were decades old and the main excuse given by the tenants for not being able to settle the arrears was that they were unemployed.

“The arrears now amount to RM58mil. And it’s not the arrears recorded after Pakatan Harapan took over the country’s administration.

“It has been going on and has remained unsolved for years. So, when we (Pakatan) took over and as we don’t want to give tenants shock treatment, we try to resolve it first.

“We’ll give them three to six months (for the tenants to pay their arrears) to see how it goes, ” Khalid told reporters after launching the Wilayah Care Initiative programme at Desa Rejang Public Housing Project (PPA) here yesterday.

Also present at the event were City Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim and National Anti-Drug Agency director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah.

Khalid said DBKL also pioneered the Career Carnival at PPA Desa Rejang with cooperation from Jobs Malaysia in a bid to help the PA and PPR tenants find suitable jobs to settle their rent arrears.

Apart from that, the minister said DBKL had also initiated two other programmes at PPA Desa Rejang, one of which was the Love Your Community programme to prevent crime from becoming rampant in the area.

The other programme is the One House One Graduand programme to help B40 youths and SPM holders who could not afford to pursue tertiary education to undergo a professional course at diploma or certificate level for 10 to 30 months, free of charge. — Bernama