Vivian Wong sworn in as Sandakan MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Vivian Wong, 30, was sworn in as a Sandakan MP in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (July 1).

Wong, clad in a black jacket, took her oath in front of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Ariff Md Yusof.

Mohd Ariff, in a brief message, told the Sandakan lawmaker to uphold the dignity of Parliament, as it is the highest legislative body in the nation.

"I am confident that the YB will discharge her duties, as demanded by this institution, and continue the legacy and sacrifices of your late father, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, who was the former Sandakan MP.

"I also believe that you, being given the mandate as the Sandakan MP, is due to the trust placed on the younger generation.

"I believe you will continue to voice out the aspirations of the younger generation," he said.

Wong, who won in the by-election on May 11, is the daughter of the late Stephen.

Stephen was also the Sabah DAP state chairman. He died of a heart attack at the age of 64 in March.