Two more chikungunya cases detected in Kedah

ALOR SETAR (Bernama): Two more cases of chikungunya have been detected in Kota Setar, bringing the total number of individuals infected in the outbreak in Kedah to 37 people so far.

Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the two cases were detected at a row of shops near City Plaza here, while no new cases were reported at Simpang Kuala near here.

"Although there is an increase in such cases, investigations show that all the cases are susceptible to infection before the control activities are implemented based on the onset date of the signs and symptoms," he said in a statement here Saturday (June 29).

Dr Norhizan said vector control activities at Simpang Kuala, which began on June 25, were continued and 97 premises in the vicinity were inspected.

"A total of 12 compounds have been issued under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 to owners of premises breeding Aedes.

"Our officers are also conducting inspections and destruction of Aedes mosquito breeding grounds around residential and business premises," he said.

Dr Norhizan said private hospitals and clinics have been informed to report cases with signs and symptoms related to the disease to the district health office.

He said people with symptoms of fever and joint pain, especially residents in the localities involved are advised to seek further treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital. - Bernama