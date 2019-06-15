Two Sarawakians detained in South Korea for illegal voice phishing

SIBU: Two men from Sarawak have been arrested in South Korea for allegedly being involved in illegal voice phishing, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Irene Chang

She said on Saturday (June 15) that the two are currently awaiting trial, and added that the case has been affecting the well-being of the families of the detainees

"I have already liased with the Malaysian embassy in South Korea," she said.

The duo were believed to have been enticed by scammers who offered them lucrative deals

"People need to be careful not to fall into such traps," she said.

She said she was also a victim of scammers when someone created a fake Facebook account using her name and profile photo to con a friend from Sarikei a week ago.

"The scammer messaged the man to inform him of a purported Federal government program which gave grants to people who required financial assistance," she said.

She added that the impersonator told the man that the 'program' was a collaboration between the Federal Government and the World Bank to help those in need of financial assistance for various reasons.

"Without checking the veracity of the messages, the man had banked a sum of money as upfront process fee into the account given by the impersonator," said Chang

Chang added that she knew of the scam when the man called her after a few days when he sensed something was not right

"Both the victim and I have since lodged a report for the police to investigate the matter," she added.