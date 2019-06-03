Selangor Sultan confers 'Datin Paduka Setia' title on consort

SHAH ALAM (Bernama): Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has conferred the Datuk Setia Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (SSIS) (First Class) award on his consort, Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

His Royal Highness presented the award which carries the title Datin Paduka Setia at a ceremony at Istana Bukit Kayangan here Monday (June 3).

At the ceremony, the Sultan also presented the instrument of appointment of Bentara Raja to a member of the Selangor royal household, Tengku Ezrique Ezzuddean Tengku Ardy Esfandiari Alhaj.

Also present were the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, members of the state royalty and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

Sultan Sharafuddin presented the instruments of appointment of Selangor Syariah Appeals Court judge to Datuk Mohd Radzi Abd Latif, 53, and Datuk Jasri Nasip Mat Jakir, 57, in accordance with subsection 57(1) of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003.

The Sultan also presented the instruments of appointment of Selangor Syariah Subordinate Court judge to three people, namely Nadiah Khamis, 43, Mohd Faizal Habib, 36, and Muhammad Mujahid Ahmad, 43.

In addition, he presented the instruments of appointment of Selangor Syariah Subordinate Court assistant registrar to six people and Selangor Marriage, Divorce and Revocation assistant registrar to seven others.

All the appointments take effect from May 9. - Bernama