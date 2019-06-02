IGP rubbishes Jho Low arrest claim

PETALING JAYA: Talk of fugitive businessman Jho Low’s arrest is incorrect, says Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He was responding to claims on social media that Jho Low, whose full name is Low Taek Jho, had been detained by the Chinese government and was being transported back to Malaysia in a Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft.

Abdul Hamid said the police were working to arrest him.

“We are working towards that end but nothing has been finalised as yet.

“That message (on social media) is incorrect,” Abdul Hamid said yesterday.

On Friday, he said that police were confident of bringing Low back soon to the country to face justice.

He had also said last week that the police had new leads on the whereabouts of Low, who is allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Deve­lopment Bhd scandal.

A similar rumour of Low’s arrest was re­­ported on Sarawak Report in July last year.

It ran a story saying that a Hong Kong radio station, which it did not name, had reported that Low had been captured in China.

That rumour was refuted by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the time.